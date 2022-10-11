Jungle Cruise 2 is still on the table with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise spent a little long within the mainstream film scene, worked without rocketing at the box office. Jaume Collet-Serra’s film got more than 220 million dollars in theaters and settled in Disney + to run as the season’s must-see adventure story. With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt leading the cast, it now looks like the sequel is taking on a bit more shape. Jungle Cruise 2 it was on the table for a long timebut no updates were being received as to whether there was still interest in it or if it was slowly being parked. Beau Flynnproducer of the tape, has affirmed for Collider that there is interest in bringing Blunt and The Rock back together.

A delivery focused on the protagonists and that takes the public to new places

“Jungle Cruise 2 is something that we obviously want, I think it’s the most important thing that Hiram and I want, I think Dwayne and Emily have created an incredible bond“Flynn explained. “Their chemistry was extraordinary in the first movie, and now I know they know these characters so intimately. I know they have great ideas about where they can take that universe and that world. I have a feeling those two will make sure a Jungle Cruise 2 gets made at some point.” the cast itself seems to be the one to carry out the project. Although we are not surprised either considering the agendas that both must carry.

hiram garcathe project’s other main producer, I already provided in the past some details about what was sought with this sequel: an expansion. “Our first film was mostly between London and the Amazon, but we have much bigger plans for this next adventure. That, along with the joy of seeing Frank and Lilly’s relationship continue to evolve, are just a few of the many things we’ve done together.” been doing”. Jungle Cruise 2 It doesn’t have a set release date yet..