Jungle Cruise 2 may have the world “at its disposal” according to The Rock producer and partner Hiram Garcia | Cinema

I drink to you to celebrate the official status of the JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL! Thanks to you and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film, in cinemas and in your living rooms. A huge MAHALO for making over 100 million in America. Jungle Cruise is only the fourth film of 2021 to cross this milestone, not easy to do in these times, so thank you. We begin work on the sequel… Jaume Collet-Serra back to directing, Michael Green back to writing, and with me as Emily Blunt’s companion.

Therehas announced that it is working on the sequel toAt the end of August. A news that The Rock had commented as follows:

In a recent chat with Screen Rant, the film’s producer and business partner of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hiram Garcia got to talk a bit about what could be done with the second installment of the series:

Now that fans have embraced the film and are starting to ask for a sequel, we can really start having fun. We met these two characters who have this amazing chemistry and we have the world at our disposal. We are talking about great and fun ideas that will take us to different places in the world. And who knows what mysteries and supernatural stuff our team will encounter? I can’t tell you anything except that we will bring the whole team back on stage.

At the moment the film does not yet have a release date, but the producer admits that he wants to put everything in motion as soon as possible.

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt impersonates Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!