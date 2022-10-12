Jungle Cruise 2 planned with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

At Disney they are clear that they want a sequel to Jungle Cruise and reunite the protagonists Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in a new adventure.

Jungle Cruise It had its premiere in the winter of 2021 when COVID-19 was still a real problem and people did not go to movie theaters en masse. Perhaps for that reason and added to the fact that the tape reached Disney+ Very close to its exhibition on the big screen, the film that cost The House of the Mouse 200 million dollars raised only 220 million of that currency.

Starring the always charismatic and cut tickets, Dwayne Johnsonaccompanied by the beautiful Emily Bluntthe film based on a theme park attraction in Disney sought to replicate the success of Pirates of the Caribbean in that sense but with a very different formula based on the adventures of the 80s like Indiana Jones either In Search of the Lost Emerald. The titular duo showed a healthy chemistry inside and outside of fiction.

Jungle Cruise did not have the best reception from specialized critics, which in Rotten Tomatoes assigns it a 63% acceptance rate, against a solid 92% of the audiences, which is surely one of the reasons that encourages Disney to invest in a sequel to this story with the same actors in a different world context with the pandemic in the past and theaters becoming commercially productive again.

The sequel to Jungle Cruise is coming

Jungle Cruise 2 is obviously something we really want. I think more important than what Hiram and I want is that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have created such an incredible bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first film, and now I know that they know these characters so intimately. I know they have great ideas about where they can take that universe and that world.”the producer told him Beau Flynn a Collider.

For his part, another executive, hiram garciaexpressed: “I think one thing fans can look forward to is our heroes covering more territory. Our first film was mainly between London and the Amazon, but for this next adventure we have much bigger plans. That, along with the joy of seeing Frank and Lilly’s relationship continue to evolve, are just some of the many things we’ve been doing.”

Later Hiram went on to say how much they enjoyed the first film and the chemistry of the leads. He then he added: “We have an idea of ​​what we want to do and the adventure we want to take these guys on. It’s a huge priority for us and for Disney. We can’t wait to take fans on another journey with this group.”thus ensuring that the project in question is in the folder for the production company.