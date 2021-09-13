Jungle Cruise 2, the news on the film

Jungle Cruise is the adventure film in production. It is the sequel to the 2021 film, which showed an environment that combines mystery and vicissitudes, evoking the atmosphere of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Jungle Cruise 2, the plot of the film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he would have a meeting with the Disney team to explore the sequel, given the good box office results (the film grossed $ 196 million). He then confirmed: “Evidently, this meeting went well, with a sequel now planned that will likely bring to a conclusion some of the outstanding questions in the first film.” The plot will take its cue from the previous one – inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park carousel – in which skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton drive a boat on the La Quila River, with the aim of discovering an ancient tree. with unprecedented healing abilities, possessing the power to change the future of medicine. The sequel will then tell the continuation of their fate, which was already in the balance in the previous film.

Dwayne Johnson hhe also confirmed that Jaume Collet-Serra will return to directing, and Michael Green to screenplay. In the cast there will be Johnson himself and Emily Blunt, with Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons And Paul Giamatti. The film is produced by John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. The story is of John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Jungle Cruise, streaming and on demand

The film Jungle Cruise (1997) is available for streaming on Disney +. It is on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, TimVision, Microsoft Store.

