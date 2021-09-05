Jungle Cruise 2: The Rock comment on announcement | Cinema

As we saw a few days ago, Disney has a sequel to, which will involve again in the castand

The film just passed i 100 million dollars in the United States, an excellent result if you consider that it was also released simultaneously on Disney + with VIP access.

It has instead grossed 187 million worldwide, which is not a great result when you think about the ambition of a great high-budget blockbuster like this one, but apparently the major considered it a success mainly because it was received a lot. positively from audiences and critics, and probably also for the performance he has had so far on Disney + (and which has not been disclosed).

Johnson commented on the announcement:

I drink to you to celebrate the official status of the JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL! Thanks to you and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film, in cinemas and in your living rooms. A huge MAHALO for making over 100 million in America. Jungle Cruise is only the fourth film of 2021 to cross this milestone, not easy to do in these times, so thank you. We begin work on the sequel… Jaume Collet-Serra back to directing, Michael Green back to writing, and with me as Emily Blunt’s companion.

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt impersonates Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

