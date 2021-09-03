Jungle Cruise 2: the sequel will be made?

Disney has just confirmed its intention to make a sequel to Jungle Cruise, adventure film with Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) released last July 28 at the cinema, and that it will be available on Disney + starting November 12 without VIP access.

Jungle Cruise, what was the first chapter about?

“The new adventure Disney Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as the reckless captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, the doctor Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily he leaves for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her ruined but fascinating boat.

Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo meets countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But when the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily And Frank gets higher and higher e their destiny and that of humanity hang by a thread“.

This is the official synopsis from Jungle Cruise, set in the thirties of the twentieth century. The protagonists played by Dwayne Johnsone Emily Blunt, were joined by Edgar Ramírez And Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons And Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise: the attraction of Disneyland

The film is based on the attraction of the same name, Jungle Cruise, present in parks in Florida, California, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Walt Disney in person he participated in the planning of the carousel, present since the opening of the park in 1955, in the Adventureland area. Jungle Cruise simulates a cruise on a boat, along the main rivers that cross Asia, Africa and South America. Passengers get on the boat (which naturally moves on tracks) accompanied by a park attendant who tells some funny anecdotes during the trip. The path is surrounded by a jungle, where there are audio-animatronics of animals, explorers and natives.

In 2010 it was declared that lhe jungle at the park in California is real, then in that Disneyland there is a real mini-ecosystem surrounding the attraction!

Jungle Cruise 2: the sequel will be made?

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney just has confirmed the sequel to Jungle Cruise. They will surely come back Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt as respectively Frank Wolff And Lily Houghton. We also know that the production team will be the same, counting the actor’s names The Rock with John Davis, John Fox, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia And Beau Flynn, while Scott Sheldon will return as an executive producer.

It has not been confirmed yet but it is highly likely that Jungle Cruise 2 will be directed by same director of the first chapter, Jaume Collet-Serra, currently engaged in the realization of Black Adam, again in collaboration with Dwayne Johnson. The screenplay was instead entrusted again to Michael Green, who in the first film he had already worked as a co-writer with Glenn Ficarra And John Requa.

This is all the information we have so far, the Disney in fact, it has not yet released any details regarding the plot of this sequel, so we just have to wait for future updates.

An unexpected sequel

The news of a sequel to Jungle Cruise comes completely by surprise. We know that the decision to produce a sequel to a film usually stems from its box office success, and this has not been the case with Jungle Cruise. The title was produced with a budget of about 200 million dollars, while at the box office 100 million were collected in the United States alone, for a total of 187 million dollars in box office worldwide. These are not particularly high figures, so much so that they are not such as to be able to repay the production costs.

There Disney however, has certainly taken into consideration a series of variables that have affected these data, including certainly the pandemic and the various restrictions in force at the time of the film’s release, so today the numbers in question are normal, indeed even quite high in comparison to the expectations that were had on the proceeds. It also appears that Jungle Cruise was widely appreciated by the public, receiving a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Dwayne Johnson described it as “The most important family blockbuster of 2021”.

Moreover also for Cruella we could observe the same dynamics: the expected film with Emma Stone it also enjoyed less box office success than Jungle Cruise, Nevertheless Disney confirmed one too sequel. We can only trust in the optimism of the house Disney for the success of these upcoming projects!