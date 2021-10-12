Jungle Cruise 2 will explore other exotic locations

Jungle Cruise was an unprecedented success

Jungle Cruise is the new film recently released starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson which, like Pirates of the Caribbean, was inspired by a Disney amusement park attraction. The realization, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare, The Man on the Train – The Commuter), has amassed so many grosses around the world that have justified the creation of a sequel that, as we reported some time ago, is in the works.

If the first Jungle Cruise saw the Amazon Forest as its main location, according to what the producer reported Hiram Garcia, in a recent interview for Screen Rant, the sequel will be set in different places, where you can breathe the supernatural and the mystery alike. This confirms one thing: that the development team is currently brainstorming with so many ideas being put on the plate that could become reality. Below are Garcia’s words in detail.

“Now that the fans [ci hanno] hugged and asked for a sequel, let’s really start having fun! We met these two characters who share incredible chemistry and the world is at our disposal. We are talking about many great and fun concepts that take us to different places in the world. Who knows what mysteries and supernatural aspects these guys will encounter? I can’t reveal anything, but I can tell you we’re bringing the whole team back. Through the first film, we have formed great friendships and love and I think this will continue for the sequel. Our established relationships will benefit the film even more. We are excited about all the ideas we have discussed and are determined to move forward as fast as possible.

Jungle Cruise, written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, JD Payne And Patrick McKay, arrived in Italian cinemas on July 28, 2021. The cast saw the presence, in addition to the aforementioned actor, of Emily Blunt in the role of Dr. Lily Houghton, Jack Whitehall in the part of MacGregor Houghton, Jesse Plemons that embodies the Prince Joachim of Prussia, Paul Giamatti (Nile Nemolate) and many more.

Read also Jungle Cruise: the second chapter of the Disney film is in the works