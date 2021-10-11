Jungle Cruise and Free Guy – Hero per Game available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD

For all collectors and Home Video fans, two new features are on the way. Jungle Cruise, the Disney adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, And Free Guy – Hero for Game, the action comedy Twentieth Century Studios directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, are available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD. The Home Video releases lots of unreleased extra content to discover, including deleted scenes and exclusive insights with the cast and filmmakers.

JUNGLE CRUISE

Synopsis

Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Fans will have the chance to watch the film in the exciting new Expedition Mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and trivia scattered throughout the film.

EXTRA CONTENT*:

Film start with Jungle Cruise Shipping mode – With this new mode fans will board a wrecked boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;

– With this fans will board a wrecked boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film; It’s a jungle out there: the behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions;

– Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions; Dwayne and Emily: definitely funny – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!

– The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot! Creation of the Amazon River – An up-close look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise , in particular on the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tank in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;

– An up-close look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of , in particular on the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tank in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects; You pilot a boat once, you pilot it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises behind the beloved attraction Jungle Cruise , giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world;

The deleted scenes:

MacGregor Drives The Boat: 00:58

MacGregor Water Skis: 01:31

Joachim And Nilo On The Dock: 02:39

Frank Talks To Proxima & Lily’s Nightmares: 01:20

Sub Gets Stuck: 01:31

Proxima Surprises MacGregor: 01:36

Frank Gets The Cold Shoulder: 2:01 am

Trader Sam And Lily Walk In The Jungle: 00:45

MacGregor And Trader Sam Say Goodbye: 00:56

Frank Makes Tea For Lily: 01:50

FREE GUY – HERO FOR GAME



Synopsis

In Free Guy – Hero for Game, a bank employee who discovers he is a character in an open world video game decides to become the hero of his own story and rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who will save his world in his own way… before it’s too late.

The Home Video version includes new extra content for you to discover, including two deleted scenes, an extended version scene, on-set errors and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights from the film.

EXTRA CONTENT*: