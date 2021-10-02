Jungle Cruise and Free Guy on home video | Cinema

Andwill be available in various home video editions from 6 October.

In the press release below you will find all the information on the editions of the films:

COMING TWO GREAT NEWS:

JUNGLE CRUISE AND FREE GUY – HERO FOR GAME

AVAILABLE FROM OCTOBER 6 IN BLU-RAY, DVD AND 4K UHD

The two titles arrive in the Home Video version with lots of unpublished and exclusive content

The Blu-Ray and 4K UHD versions of Jungle Cruise include the all-new

Expedition mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Egg and curiosities

Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Thanks to the Home Video version, fans will set sail for breathtaking new adventures with the incredible quality of 4K Ultra HD, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and exclusive new extras, including insights with the filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. Plus, fans will have the chance to watch the film in the exciting new Expedition Mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and trivia scattered throughout the film.

EXTRA CONTENT *:

Start Movie with Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – With this new mode, fans will board a ruined boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;

– With this new mode, fans will board a ruined boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film; It’s a jungle out there: the behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions;

– Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions; Dwayne and Emily: definitely funny – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!

– The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot! Creation of the Amazon River – A closer look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, specifically the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tub in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;

You pilot a boat once, you pilot it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the awards, challenges and surprises that lie behind the beloved Jungle Cruise attraction, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world;

Deleted Scenes:

Frank asks the cooks to eat

MacGregor pilots the boat

MacGregor waterski

Joachim and Nile on the pier

Joachim threatens the central part

Frank talks to Proxima and Lily’s nightmares

The submarine gets stuck

Proxima surprises MacGregor

Frank is snubbed

Sam the Merchant and Lily for a walk in the jungle

MacGregor and Sam say goodbye

The conquistadors make a bonfire

MacGregor and Joachim have tea

Frank makes tea for Lily

The wall of water from behind

* Extra content may vary by format

FREE GUY

In Free Guy – Hero for Game, a bank employee who discovers he is a character in an open world video game decides to become the hero of his own story and rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who will save his world in his own way… before it’s too late.

The Home Video version includes lots of new extra content to discover, including two deleted scenes, an extended version scene, on-set errors and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights from the film.

EXTRA CONTENT *:

Deleted Scenes:

Guy and Buddy on the beach

Well roasted nuts

Gathering of the NPCs (Extended Scene)

Dude vs Guy – Main character Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, the stuntmen and the creative team reveal the innovative techniques used in the final showdown scene between Guy and his super pumped, very tanned and glossy alter ego known as Dude;

The Creation of Molotovgirl – In Free Guy – Game Hero, brilliant programmer Jodie Comer transforms into her ferocious avatar. In this in-depth study, the award-winning star and the filmmakers retrace the process of conception, evolution and creation of Molotovgirl;

The World of Taika – While Free Guy’s over-the-top behavior may be conceivable in a virtual world, with Taika Waititi as Antwan, the real world becomes just as bizarre. This fun excerpt takes a close look at Taika, a natural talent and hilarious performer, as she is at work on set;

Welcome to Free City – Director Shawn Levy, the cast and creative team of the film take viewers on a journey into the distorted reality of Free City, focusing on how they have transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible .

* Extra content may vary by format

