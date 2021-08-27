News

“Jungle Cruise and our chemistry on set”

ROME – If you are looking for a great adventure film, capable of entertaining, electrifying and thrilling, then Jungle Cruise by Jaume Collet-Serra is for you. But, between legends, friendly jaguars and ruthless concquistadores, what makes the film truly unique is the crazy chemistry between the two protagonists, namely Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, who together form a decidedly close-knit cinematic couple. Speaking of their relationship, the two stars told the film during the global press conference, which we attended. And speaking of the atmosphere on set, Blunt said it was “Very easy to establish an instant relationship with Johnson. We were immediately friends! ”.

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jaume Collet-Serra on the set of Jungle Cruise

“Ours was a very fast relationship, like ping pong exchanges. I immediately thought it would be a great experience “, continues the actress. In addition to Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise sees in the cast a group of very interesting actors: Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jess Plemons and Paul Giamatti. However, they are Dwayne and Emily has to perform the craziest stunts of the whole film (which, remember, found in the room and on Disney + in VIP Access). “When you arrive on a set you always hope to have luck with the cast, to find the chemistry”, says Dwayne Johnson, “Emily and I have been talking a lot over the past few weeks doing press business. And on the set many times you fake smiles, because you are acting, but with her no, never done, there was a real understanding ”.

jungle cruise
Behind the adventure …

Jungle Cruise harks back to the most famous adventure films, from The Mummy to The Pirates of the Caribbean, as far as The Queen of Africa and Indiana Jones. “Shooting this film was immensely rewarding. From a tone point of view, we just needed to hit a string that was really well crafted, and which we then curated with a lot of love. It was shot in the spirit of the films we all grew up with. Those films are in my veins “, says Emily Blunt, “I loved Indiana Jones, In Pursuit of the Green Stone, The Queen of Africa. They are joyful films and they are nostalgic, and I think we needed to touch people’s hearts with the spirit of those films we loved as children “.

Here the trailer for Jungle Cruise:


