Jungle Cruise, announced the release date of the film with The Rock

deepening





The English, the cast of the western series with Emily Blunt

The release date of the film has been revealed, available next July 30 in the hall and on Disney +, also visible on Sky Q and NOW. However, the title will not be included in the normal streaming catalog. To be able to see it, you will need to pay for VIP access. The same line drawn by films like “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”. The same will also happen for “Black Widow” and “Cruella”.

The announcement was made by The Rock: “We are back to the cinema and it is a pleasure to be able to say that we will come to you too. The most important thing is to take care of families around the world, giving you different options to watch this film ”.