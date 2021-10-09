Jungle Cruise, announced the release date of the film with The Rock

deepening
The release date of the film has been revealed, available next July 30 in the hall and on Disney +, also visible on Sky Q and NOW. However, the title will not be included in the normal streaming catalog. To be able to see it, you will need to pay for VIP access. The same line drawn by films like “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”. The same will also happen for “Black Widow” and “Cruella”.
The announcement was made by The Rock: “We are back to the cinema and it is a pleasure to be able to say that we will come to you too. The most important thing is to take care of families around the world, giving you different options to watch this film ”.
Jungle Cruise, what do we know
The decision to double distribution, in cinema and in digital, was taken mainly due to the situation in Europe and South America. Here is what is reported by “Deadline”, which explains how the long discussions were centered on the health situation of these markets , with the theatrical sector in slow recovery, but not yet able to handle a big launch.
The film is inspired by one of the famous Disneyland attractions. It offers an unprecedented adventure set in the early twentieth century. The Rock plays Frank Wolf, captain of a riverboat. Emily Blunt, on the other hand, will wear the clothes of Lily Houghton, a very determined explorer, on a research mission.
Frank is tasked with transporting both Lily and her brother to the heart of the Amazon jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.