Jungle Cruise, announced the sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

The second chapter of the Disney film is already in the works and will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Disney’s new film, Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff) ed Emily Blunt (Dr. Lily Houghton), arrived in all Italian cinemas on July 28th, while it landed on Disney + on the 30th of the same month. Although the feature, which is inspired by a Disney World attraction, was not particularly well received by critics, it did have a excellent response from the public. That’s why the production house chose to confirm the second chapter of what could turn out to be the next fantasy saga of the “House of Mickey Mouse”. Deadline has in fact confirmed that Jungle Cruise 2 will take place and that director Jaume-Collet Serra and actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will once again return to the cast. The announcement came only after the success achieved at the box office and, for now, no further information on the sequel has been leaked.







© Disney

Jungle Cruise, the plot deepening



Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, Davis Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, Zaftig Films, TGS Entertainment and written by Michael Green with Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, Jungle Cruise is a film by adventure / fantasy genre in which the main protagonists are Frank Wolff, captain of a riverboat, and the scientist Lily Houghton. The feature film is set in early twentieth century and tells the story of Frank, captain of the indomitable boat "La Quila", who agrees to accompany two British explorers, Dr. Lily Houghton and her brother, McGregor, into the wild and dangerous jungle. The couple is eager to find the Tree of Life, a magical plant, which possesses unimaginable healing properties and could change the course of medicine, saving the fate of humanity. The group, however, will have to deal with the dangers of the jungle, with wild animals and with a second expedition by unscrupulous people.

Jungle Cruise, a record figure at the box office deepening



Jungle Cruise, two trailers of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Walt Disney’s new adventure film, Jungle Cruise, has reached i $ 100 million at the US box office last weekend and this fact would have prompted the production company to confirm the sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Once again we will find Jaume Collet-Serra as the director and the script will always be entrusted to Michael Serra. The film debuted in the US with $ 35 million at the box office and reaching $ 100 million seemed to be a long way off. The feat had only succeeded in 4 other films: F9, A Quiet Place 2, Black Widow, Godzilla vs Kong. But, despite the Delta variant that in the United States has caused many difficulties and an increase in Covid-19 cases (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), Jungle Cruise has proved to be highly appreciated by the audience. Dwayne Johnson, on his Instagram account of 266 million followers, has thanked the spectators publishing a fun video full of clips of interviews with colleague Emily Blunt. “It’s never over with the two of us. Thank you for loving our film and making it the biggest family blockbuster of 2021. “