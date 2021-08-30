Jungle Cruise, announced the sequel with The Rock and Emily Blunt

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Jungle Cruise is in progress. The duo made up of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will return for another adventure as Captain Frank Wolff and explorer Lily Houghton.

(Click here to read the film review)

Director Jaume Collet-Serra has also been confirmed while the producers will again be Johnson, John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The screenplay will be by Michael Green, former co-writer of the first chapter. The total of the box office at the moment is about € 187 million in total to be added to those of Premier Access on Disney +. The first Jungle Cruise was released on July 28th in Italian cinemas and from July 30th in streaming with VIP access.

SYNOPSIS

The new Disney adventure Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.