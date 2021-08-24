“Jungle Cruise”: applause and controversy for Disney

Three years ago, the news: “Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, would have been the first Disney live-action with an openly homosexual character. Today, which has been released in theaters and can be watched comfortably from home streaming on Disney +, the praise and controversy has arrived, because, apparently, the gay character played by Jack Whitehall – the refined explorer McGregor Houghton – would not use never the word “gay” in making his coming out in that scene that he himself, during the world presentation of the film at Disneyland, had defined as ‘epochal’. Both Variety and then USA Today immediately revealed that, in reality, McGregor’s character would never go beyond simple allusions, related to his sexuality.

Whitehall’s cult scene and interests, “happily elsewhere”

Based on the Walt Disney Parks attraction of the same name and set in the early 20th century, the film sees a riverboat captain named Frank – played by Dwayne Johnson – bring an archaeologist named Lily (Emily Blunt) and her brother. on a mission in the Amazon jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. Meanwhile, the trio will have to fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition. In the now famous coming out scene, Whitehall’s character tells Dwayne’s character “The Rock” Johnson, Frank, that he broke up with three women because his “interests are happily elsewhere.” He later praises his sister Lily (played by Emily Blunt), revealing that she was the only member of the family who had “been close” to him, while the rest of the family had long avoided him, precisely because of who he “loved”.

The reactions on the web and that of the protagonist

While the people of the web are divided on social networks between those who praise Disney for the change of course and those who attack it for lack of courage, Jack Whitehall told Variety that he is “proud” of the coming out scene. “I think it was a really well written scene and we definitely talked about it, thought about it,” explained the British actor. “I hope it’s a scene that the audience likes… At the time, I definitely felt proud of the work we had done. The actor then stated that he “understood perfectly the meaning” of the scene, adding that he was “very nervous” when he shot it. Many have expressed discomfort in front of yet another straight actor who plays a gay “camp” character, far too excessive. Others have pointed out that problems in this sense, at Disney, there were also in 2019, when the evangelical group One Million Moms (1MM) launched the boycott of “Toy Story 4” due to a scene in which two mothers accompanied the children at school and then for the lesbian kissing scene in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. It was censored in Singapore and Dubai because unfortunately same-sex unions are illegal there.

The movie: a thrilling ride along the Amazon River

Jungle Cruise is a ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as the reckless captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton who leaves London for the Amazon jungle to rely on Frank and his family. its questionable services and being guided in the navigation of the river aboard “La Quila”, its battered but fascinating boat. Lily wants to discover an ancient tree with special healing properties and the potential to change the future of medicine. Grappling with this epic journey, the unlikely couple will face countless dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But once the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes are higher for Lily and Frank. Their fate and that of all mankind hangs by a thread. Also in the cast are Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, it is in Italian cinemas and streaming on Disney +.