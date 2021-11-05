Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney +

Disney announced the Disney + Day which is celebrated around the world on November 12 with exclusive content for all sections of the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star streaming platform as well as a special presentation dedicated to Disney + with previews of upcoming titles. At the same time, also on November 12, the Disney + service will be activated in South Korea and Taiwan and in Hong Kong on November 16.

Jungle Cruise: trailer and synopsis

To be noted, in conjunction with the great Disney + event, the arrival on the platform of the film Jungle Cruise directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and with the presence in the cast of illustrious actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.

The film takes its cue from the homonymous attraction of the Walt Disney parks and is set during the early years of the twentieth century. The story of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), captain of a small but indomitable boat, known as La Quila. The man gladly agrees to accompany two English explorers, the scientist, into the meanders of the wild Amazon jungle Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) He is his brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall). The couple is looking for a mythical tree that possesses extraordinary healing properties: the Tree of Life. However, given that the discovery of the shrub could change the future of medicine and save the fate of humanity, the group will have to contend not only with the dangers that the jungle hides, its true inhabitants, the wild animals, who will not miss an opportunity. to attack them, but also with another rival German expedition, ruthless and unscrupulous.

The film was supposed to be released in US theaters from July 24, 2020 and from August 12 in Italy, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. On May 13, 2021 it was announced that the film would be released in cinemas on July 28 and on the Disney + streaming platform on July 30, 2021. The film had a world premiere at the Giffoni Film Festival on July 26, 2021 and is now ready to also debut on the Disney + streaming platform included in the subscription price.

