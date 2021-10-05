News

Jungle Cruise as Indiana Jones for Emily Blunt | Cinema

Posted on
During the promotion of At Quiet Place 2, Emily Blunt talked about Jungle Cruise, the film will arrive simultaneously in theaters and streamed on Disney + with VIP access on July 30th.

Interview fromLA Times, Blunt compared his character in the film to a famous adventure film star, Indiana Jones:

It’s Indian. He is a reckless person who likes the thrill who dives into danger and then only afterwards thinks about the consequences. I have always appreciated her attractive and fun side. She is always ready for action, gruff, as well as a somewhat questionable sea captain. He is more traditional, she is not, and that’s what I really appreciated.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt will be Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The project directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is based on a screenplay by JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), based in turn on a script by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love).

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

When are you waiting for the film with The Rock and Emily Bunt? You can have your say, as usual, in the comments box below!

