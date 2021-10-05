Jungle Cruise as Indiana Jones for Emily Blunt | Cinema

During the promotion of, Emily Blunt talked about, the film will arrive simultaneously in theaters and streamed on Disney + with VIP access on July 30th.

Interview fromLA Times, Blunt compared his character in the film to a famous adventure film star, Indiana Jones:

It’s Indian. He is a reckless person who likes the thrill who dives into danger and then only afterwards thinks about the consequences. I have always appreciated her attractive and fun side. She is always ready for action, gruff, as well as a somewhat questionable sea captain. He is more traditional, she is not, and that’s what I really appreciated.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt will be Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The project directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is based on a screenplay by JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek Beyond), based in turn on a script by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Focus, Crazy, Stupid, Love).

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

