‘Jungle Cruise’: as long as the boat (with The Rock and Emily Blunt) goes …

Blame it on Johnny Depp. Feel free to do this for several things if you like. But, in particular, think of when Depp put on a scarf on his head in 2003, pulled out his staggering, sluggish version of Keith Richards, and turned what looked like Disney’s last-ditch effort into a money machine. No one expected that a film inspired by an amusement park attraction and based on centuries-old sea stories could bring such a popular franchise to life; no one expected that an 18th century pirate movie would conquer everyone in the 21st century.

Depp has managed to transform the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean in a success, even when the takings have started to decline. More importantly, it helped prove a Mickey Mouse House theorem: When it comes to licensing, branding, and rebooting, why stop at the best-known characters? Find the right actor and you can sell your favorite attractions to the cinema too. If you can also involve a good director and keep the pace fast, so much the better. The films will take customers back to the park and the circle of life, sorry, of commerce, continues. It was clear that it was a trend by now, but what would be the next “title” and when would it arrive?

The truce lasted longer than we thought, and perhaps it’s not fair to blame the ghost of Jack Sparrow and his pirates for Jungle Cruise. But, dear Walt, the shadow of that saga hangs over this new attempt to sell a vintage, colonialist boat ride into the wizarding realm as the next great endless film series of the summer.

To be honest, the same goes for Indiana Jones, The Queen of Africa, steampunk, Werner Herzog, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Rudyard Kipling, Jules Verne, the entire previous filmography of The Rock, that book on Ponce de Leon that you forgot to return to the library in fourth grade and every male adventure ever written. The witty and reckless cheat? The hypercapable heroine fighting against sexism? The mystical and supernatural villains and their human and imperialist counterparts? The new that takes the place of what has been is often in digital form and sometimes it works. Only the hats, the location of the attraction in the park and the size of the biceps have changed.

First there is an adorable rascal skipper: his name is Frank Wolff, but feel free to call him Dwayne Johnson. A great example of what a movie star does when you hire her: she brings her character to the screen and shapes it to fit the container without changing the essential recipe. It is the only big difference between Jungle Cruise and previous amusement park adventures: Depp has permeated everything with a bizarre sense of unpredictability while Johnson always gives that reassuring feeling that we’re watching a Dwayne Johnson movie. Except this time: it’s 1916, we’re deep in the Brazilian rainforests and The Rock smiles instead of frowning. Wolff is a tour guide who runs his trusty boat up and down the Amazon for gullible tourists, who – yes – stand out with the captain’s inspirational jokes. You may have forgotten for a nanosecond that the film is based on the merry-go-round featuring comments and puns ranging from bad to very bad to “stop it, stop it!” Anyone who has been to Disneyland in the past 50 years will recognize the jokes Johnson makes to his hostages (sorry, “customers”). The meta-gag is that even people in 1916 thought they were horrible.

Meanwhile, in old England, a young man named MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) is appealing to an old historical society for access to an arrowhead recently found in the Amazon. This artifact, which is about to be hidden in their archives, is supposedly the key to unlocking “the tears of the moon” – bright flowers that bloom only on the mystical Tree of Life, and the obsession of the Spanish conqueror Don Lope de Aguirre (Edgar Ramirez). But Houghton isn’t the one to keep an eye out for – focus on MacGregor’s sister Lily (Emily Blunt), the family’s headstrong adventurer. He wants to prove that the rumors about the magical healing properties of these flowers are true and that they can cure all ills. Another character, the German prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), also wants the arrowhead. And then of course there is a world war going on: having access to the tree’s gifts could give your country an advantage.

There’s an exciting scene involving Blunt and Plemons competing to get the arrowhead out of the box: a mixture of fiction and movement that director Jaume Collet-Serra handles well; Even if you didn’t know it took the time to test Liam Neeson with his grandpa-action moves, you’ll understand why he got the job – before everyone meets in South America, and the story takes shape in the first adventure of Jungle Cruise. It turns out that Blunt’s comedic performance pairs well with Johnson’s. In particular, the actress enjoys playing a kind of Hepburn for his inflated Bogart. (When you watch her jump into action and understand how well the film portrays her vulnerability and courage, you will remember that this is the director who also gave us Blake Lively’s surfer heroine in distress. Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare). Blunt has already proven to be a great physical performer as well as expressive, versatile enough to go in depth or stay light-hearted, and even when leaning heavily on the right indignation, she has a unique verve that also affects her on-screen partner. She calls it “Skippy”. He calls her “Pants” (because she is a lady and wears pants). Together they almost convince us that this is a cruise worth taking. Almost.

Aside from that, well… Plemons’ Saxon villain may worship the Kaiser instead of the Fürher, but he’s a Nazi-like by another name, and the dizziness the villain gives as he curls his mustache quickly melts away. Paul Giamatti makes an appearance with a Texan accent, a gold tooth and a vibe that screams: “Even my summer house needs a makeover.” A character’s interest in then-banned alternative lifestyles doubles as both a sympathetic portrayal and a gay panic-driven punchline, leaving us with the dilemma of what came first in the script rewrites. And the legacy of a cheerful exoticism that clashes with Tarzan’s stereotypes is addressed in a way that suggests a box has been summarily ticked from a list of previous complaints.

There are some elements in Jungle Cruise that might be labeled spoilers, but the fact that the film ends up preparing the sequel isn’t one of them. Disney would love to reply, and there are moments – particularly when Aguirre and some fellow conquistadors return post mortem – that seem to prompt us to remember how much we loved those early films. Pirates: “Then why not try this too?”. The tour they are really asking you to do, however, is not a resumption of their excursion up the river. It’s something closer to an amusement park attraction called the Generic Blockbuster Cruise, where you slowly glide past a bunch of pre-made rigs and everything moves relentlessly forward on a track, while a skipper makes the same mundane jokes. It’s a decent way to kill time once, if it doesn’t last long. And you won’t be particularly eager to take another round.

From Rolling Stone USA