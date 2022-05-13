Jungle Cruise (Canal+) – Why Emily Blunt was not immediately seduced by the project…

It seems that the project did not immediately seduce you…

Emily Blunt: It’s true. When the producer first told me about it, I was like, “Again the role of the girlfriend who is saved by a big arm…” But, when reading, I was thrilled from the opening scene. I quickly understood that it was Lily, my character, who was leading the story.

A researcher, Lily is a sort of feminine Indiana Jones…

Exactly ! She is a great adventurer, determined, courageous and tenacious. She is totally unconventional. The story takes place in the 1930s. At the time, women had to behave like ladies. Lily is a free spirit. The duo she forms with the character of Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson, editor’s note) is fantastic, because they are the opposite of each other, both in their way of being and in their vision of the world. . Yet they have the same goal: to find this tree with incredible healing powers.

Did you have an adventure film reference in mind?

In pursuit of the green diamond, by Robert Zemeckis, with Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas. I must have seen it 45 times when I was young.

What’s the craziest thing you had to do on this set?

A fall of several meters through a floor. After my experience in Mary Poppins ReturnsI will admit that I am not comfortable at all with high stunts!

There is an incredible chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and you…

It’s quid. Next question ! (Laughs) The first time we met was at dinner with the director. I remember laughing a lot. Dwayne has a lot of self-mockery. And he’s a fan of Devil wears Pradathe film that made me famous!

Jungle Cruise is adapted from a famous Disney park attraction. Are you a follower?

To tell you the truth, I spent my childhood being scared of anything that wore a costume! (Laughs) So, the first time I set foot in Disneyland, at 5 years old, I was terrified. I know I should have prepared an answer like “the Jungle Cruise attraction changed my life”… but no!

Interview by Amandine Scherer in 2021