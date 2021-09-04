Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson against the tide: “The release on Disney + was important”

After a year full of slips in the last few months, several films have been distributed in the double channel in theaters and in streaming. The choice of Disney to launch Black Widow also on Disney + with Premier Access. Scarlett Johansson has decided to sue the majors for failing to comply with the terms of the contract.

When it came announced the distribution of The Suicide Squad also on HBO Max it seems that even James Gunn did not agree so much on this strategy.

In any case there are stars who are in favor to such choices as Dwayne Johnson. The former wrestler explained on Instagram how important it was, in his opinion, that his latest film was also published on Disney + Premier Access. Jungle Cruise became first at the US box office last weekend.

“Emily [Blunt] and I are so blown away by the audience’s enormous love for Jungle Cruise – thank you. We are very pleased with our opening result of $ 92 million worldwide both in theaters and at home in your living rooms with your families. It was important for us to give you the chance to see it how you want to see it and we are grateful that you absolutely enjoy the movie and we love to see all your great comments !!! We’re also the only 2021 blockbuster that hasn’t experienced double-digit box office drops between Friday and Saturday but thanks to you our film had an unprecedented 15% rise between Friday and Saturday over the weekend. Simple but great business metric about love for Jungle Cruise! Thanks for the love, we love you and thank you “ Johnson wrote.

