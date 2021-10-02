Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson announces the arrival on Disney + and the release date

Walt Disney Studios is preparing for a summer full of news and exclusive content, but in the last hours, through Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, announced that one of the most anticipated films, namely Jungle Cruise, will also arrive on Disney +.

The film, which takes its cue from the attraction of the same name at Disney theme parks, will be released in cinemas on July 30 next, but at the same time it will also be available on the Disney + on-demand streaming service through the now famous VIP access. The announcement, as mentioned in the introduction, came from The Rock itself via his official Instagram profile in which he shared a short video accompanied by the following caption:

“On July 30, Jungle Cruise will hit theaters and your homes around the world. It is a pleasure to say that we are returning to theaters, and it is a pleasure to add that we are also coming to your home! Join me and my partner in adventure Emily Blunt (a real Indiana Jones woman) on the journey of a lifetime, with Jungle Cruise hitting theaters and your living rooms on the same day, July 30th! “

Jungle Cruise will officially be the fourth VIP access date for Disney +, after that Raya and the last dragon released in March, Cruella waiting for this month, exactly 26, and Black Widow still expected in July, but on the 9th. At the moment, however, it seems to be confirmed that the Disney releases expected for the autumn season are intended only for cinema and, currently, the films have been made official Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings And The Last Duel by Ridley Scott.

We remember that Jungle Cruise was written by JD Payne & Patrick McKay and Michael Green and is produced by Johnson with his Seven Bucks Productions and partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Also producing are Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment. In the cast, in addition to The Rock ed Emily Blunt we also find Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Paul Giamatti And Jesse Plemons.

Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, the charismatic riverboat captain, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt plays the female doctor Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission.