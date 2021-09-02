Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson praises Emily Blunt: “It’s the female version of Indiana Jones”

During the promotion of Jungle Cruise to the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson complimented his co-star, Emily Blunt.

The new movie Disney, Jungle Cruise, inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, will arrive on July 28 in Italian cinemas and from July 30 in streaming on Disney + with VIP Access.

Here’s what he said Dwayne Johnson on Emily Blunt:

She is super talented. It is a multiple threat and we have become great friends. I love her. I love his family… John [Krasinski], their children. We are all great ohana, as we like to say in the islands

The protagonist of Jungle Cruise and next “hero” A.D has continued:

I can’t wait for everyone to see her in this movie because she really is the female version of Indiana Jones. I am very proud of her and how much she stands out in this film

Jungle Cruise

From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, director of Black Adam. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons And Paul Giamatti.

