Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt and her first meeting with Dwayne Johnson: “I was very nervous”

In recent days we have seen her engaged in an Indiana Jones-style chase in the first clip of Jungle Cruise, ma Emily Blunt she said she didn’t feel very comfortable before meeting Dwayne Johnson, her colleague on set. The actress was recently a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I was rather nervous at the idea of ​​meeting him, I must admit “ explained Emily Blunt talking about The Rock, which, however, apparently immediately broke the ice. “I know the basic rules: keep your mouth shut, stay discreet and camouflaged as much as possible. Then he comes in and I heard him say: Heyy! “ he added, then making the gesture of opening his arms and making a funny face.

A good relationship was born between the two on the set of Jungle Cruise, so much so that Emily Blunt gave The Rock a lovely nickname. During the Late Show, then, Stephen Colbert referred to the height and tonnage of Dwayne Johnson, thus giving rise to another amusing anecdote.

Loading... Advertisements

“I walked next to him and people took pictures of us walking next to each other on the set” continued Emily Blunt, also seen in The Devil wears Prada. “And I I looked like his daughter: I was just like a little girl. “

The actress then commented on a clip of Jungle Cruise shown during the show, confessing that she is burst out laughing almost at the end of each take. “You can literally hear me laughing at the end when I run out of frame. There wasn’t a scene where I wasn’t laughing.”