Jungle Cruise, Hiram Garcia talks about the sequel

Hiram Garcia to The Wrap magazine: “We have an idea of ​​what we want to do and what adventure we want these guys to experience”

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are ready for new Disney adventures. In the past few hours The Wrap has collected the statements of Hiram Garcia, producer of the film, on the expected sequel.

deepening



“Jungle Cruise”, comes the new Disney adventure The producer continued: “We love Emily Blunt and we can’t do enough with her. She became such a close friend of the production team and the filmmakers. She and Dwayne Johnson are great friends and they have been deeply involved with us in the development ”.

Hiram Garcia: “We have an idea of ​​what we want to do” deepening



Jungle Cruise, The Rock shares world premiere video Hiram Garcia later revealed: “We have an idea of ​​what we want to do and what adventure we want these kids to experience. It’s a big priority for us and Disney, and we can’t wait to bring the fans in another trip with this group“.