Jungle Cruise in 4K UHD, the review

The review of Jungle Cruise in 4K UHD: the Disney home video product allows the viewer to live an immersive experience thanks to video and audio that, even with some slight drawbacks, are of high quality.

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the film

Born from a Disneyland attraction, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, featuring the classic mix of adventure and fantasy with many obvious tributes also to Indiana Jones, Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride along the Amazon River with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. Lots of action, daring and spectacular scenes, lots of special effects: the ideal mix to relive on home video. And to do it in the most effective way possible, as we will see in the Jungle Cruise review in 4K UHD, better aim for the top video format and a Walt Disney Home Entertainment edition that is not only technically valid, but also full of special contents.

Jungle Cruise: Dwayn Johnson with Emily Blunt in a scene from the film

Over an hour of extras to be enjoyed

And for once, since usually Disney editions are rarely so full of special content, let’s start with extra. Extras that, attention, we find on the blu-ray disc present in the edition, although obviously for the vision of the film we highly recommend the 4K UHD, if you have the possibility to do so. First of all it must be said that you can watch the film in the Shipping mode, in which textual contributions regarding Fun Fact, Easter Egge curiosity appear during the film. Real featurettes begin with It’s a jungle out there: the behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise (13 minutes), with director, cast and crew highlighting various aspects of the film, how they wanted to pay homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions and how it all works thanks to the mix of cast, makeup artists and language.

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall in a scene from the film

Following Dwayne and Emily: definitely funny (5 ‘) on the relationship between the two stars and the friendship born on the set, with an understanding that also contributed to the alchemy between the two protagonists. Continue with Creation of the Amazon River (15 ‘), or the secrets of the incredible and spectacular scenes of Jungle Cruise and some key sequences such as the boat at the mercy of the waters, the jaguar in full CGI and the construction of the city on the island of Kauai. We therefore find You pilot a boat once, you pilot it forever (14 ‘), on the real Jungle Cruise attraction told by a team of the Disneyland Resort, and to close fifteen Deleted scenes (16 ‘in all) e Discarded audio tracks (2 ‘and a half) actually mistakes on the set.

Jungle Cruise, the review: Films are a way to travel around the world

Jungle Cruise: a scene from the film

4K video: the feeling of a large playground

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall during a scene from the film

We come instead to the 4K UHD video which is, it goes without saying, decidedly superior to the blu-ray counterpart in various parameters. It must be said immediately that we are not faced with that incisive and granite detail of other films, and this for various reasons. First of all, a photograph that gives soft and soft atmospheres, this to provide a look that recalls the time of the facts, but also a yellowish greenish hue typically suitable for jungle settings. In addition, the film is full of special effects, CGI and artifices of all kinds, which obviously weigh on the overall vision.

Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall in a scene from the film

That said, the detail is all there, it is very effective in certain circumstances, in others it is less crackling for the reasons mentioned. But the reproduction is of quality, so much so as to highlight some CGI interventions that lose their naturalness, but this obviously depends on the original product, certainly not on the 4K transfer. The vision is still spectacular, among jaguars, dolphins, piranhas and carnivorous plants, the feeling is always that of a large playground.

An audio that breaks, but with a small regret

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall in a scene from the film

Jungle Cruise on homevideo also “rocks” on the front audio. The Italian track is in an excellent Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, characterized by good grit and considerable spatiality, as well as by a perfect directionality of the many sound effects released by the spectacular action scenes. The only drawback perhaps there is a feeling in some scenes of a handbrake in terms of bass and general power, as if the audio could unleash some additional muscle. But that’s the only regret. A small step more we find it in the original Dolby Atmos (with core in True HD 7.1), which in addition to having an extra gear in the micro detail, in the general pressure and in the bass, also manages to exploit some interesting vertical effects.