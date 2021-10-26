News

Jungle Cruise in 4K UHD | the review

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jungle Cruise in 4K UHD, the review: how to be in the center of a large playground (On Tuesday 26 October 2021) There review from Jungle Cruise in 4K UHD: the Disney home video product allows the viewer to live an immersive experience thanks to video and audio which, even with some slight flaws, are of high quality. Born from a Disneyland attraction, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, characterized by the classic mix of adventure and fantasy with many obvious tributes also to Indiana Jones, Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. Lots of action, daring and spectacular scenes, lots of special effects: the ideal mix to relive on home video. And to do it as effectively as possible, like we will see …Read on movieplayer

Advertising


Joshua 60742515 : you can change the price at jungle cruise – Hawkeye Italy : RT @Screenweek: @DisneyPlusIT November news, from #Hawkeye to Mom, I missed the plane – Screenweek : @DisneyPlusIT November news, from #Hawkeye to Mamma, I missed the plane – Gianluca Odinson : Disney: the novelties of November, from Hawkeye to Mom, I missed the plane – UniMoviesBlog : November on #DisneyPlus, #ShangChi, #JungleCruise and other news –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Jungle Cruise



.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

824
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
679
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
582
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
550
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
442
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
372
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
339
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
300
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top