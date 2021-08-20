News

Jungle Cruise in anticipated digital release on all major platforms

According to the latest data, quite negative, Disney + may close vip access after airing Jungle Cruise. The director’s film Jaume Collet-Serra and the main players Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson, who respectively play the characters of Lily And Frank, was released in cinemas and on Disney + (a video on demand service managed by the Disney Media division) on July 30th. In any case, the television platform would be re-evaluating the issue of the distribution of its products a bit, and in this regard Jungle Cruise is in early digital output.

Video Source | Disney IT

Jungle Cruise you can buy digitally on all major platforms starting with the next one August 31 in 4K Ultra HD. L’physical output, instead, in Blu-ray and DVD, is scheduled for November 16. And it is precisely for this last choice that gods are also provided special contents, such as a conversation with the director of the film, who will explain the whole making-of process, starting from casting to make-up to using the old indigenous language that can be heard in the film.

Furthermore, the news does not end here, in fact, viewers will have the opportunity to enter the set with the stars Principals of the film, Dwayne and Emily. Those who decide to buy Jungle Cruise in DVD or Blu-ray they will be able to discover the whole world of the film, how it was created, all thanks to cinematographic and scenographic art. In a certain special content, viewers will also be able to find out how Frank’s boat managed to navigate the difficult and dangerous waters in a tanker in Atlanta and also how a city was built on Kauai. Among the various contents, the one on the ‘skippers’ of the Disneyland Resort.

For the physical release of Jungle Cruise we reiterate that we will have to wait until November 16th, but for those who do not want to wait until this date, they can see it by purchasing it digitally on all platforms starting from August 31st.

