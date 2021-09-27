Jungle Cruise in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD also with ‘Shipping Mode’

After the debut on Disney Plus, first with VIP Access and then for all subscribers to the service, the film also arrives on physical support Jungle Cruise, the great Disney adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. It will be available from October 6 on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD with lots of unreleased extra content to discover, including deleted scenes and exclusive insights with the cast and filmmakers.

Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

Jungle Cruise also comes on physical support in 4K Ultra HD, with immersive Dolby Atmos audio and unreleased extra content including in-depth information with filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. Additionally, you can watch the film in the new “Expedition Mode” to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and trivia scattered throughout the film.



Jungle Cruise in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD