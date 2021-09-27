Jungle Cruise in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD also with ‘Shipping Mode’

After the debut on Disney Plus, first with VIP Access and then for all subscribers to the service, the film also arrives on physical support Jungle Cruise, the great Disney adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. It will be available from October 6 on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD with lots of unreleased extra content to discover, including deleted scenes and exclusive insights with the cast and filmmakers.
Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.
Jungle Cruise also comes on physical support in 4K Ultra HD, with immersive Dolby Atmos audio and unreleased extra content including in-depth information with filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. Additionally, you can watch the film in the new “Expedition Mode” to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and trivia scattered throughout the film.
PRODUCT DETAILS:
Cast: Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff), Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton), Edgar Ramírez (Aguirre), Jack Whitehall (MacGregor Houghton), Jesse Plemons (Prince Joachim), Paul Giamatti (Nilo), Veronica Falcón (Sam)
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Producers: John Davis (PGA), Beau Flynn (PGA), John Fox (PGA), Danny Garcia (PGA), Hiram Garcia (PGA), Dwayne Johnson (PGA)
Co-producer: Petra Holtorf
Executive Producers: Douglas C. Merrifield, Scott Sheldon
Associate Producers: Lacey Darlene Paulson, David H. Venghaus Jr.
Screenplay: Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa
Subject: John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa
Music by: James Newton Howard
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
Duration: about 127 minutes
Rating: For everyone
Aspect Ratio: 2: 39: 1
4K UHD Audio: English Dolby Atmos 7.1.4; Italian, German and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English audio descriptive Dolby Digital 2.0.
Blu-Ray Audio: Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English DTS-HD MA 7.1; Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1; Czech and Polish Dolby Digital 5.1.
DVD audio: Italian, English and German Dolby Digital 5.1.
4K UHD subtitles: Italian, English descriptive audio, Danish, Finnish, German, Norwegian, Swedish, French.
Blu-Ray subtitles: Italian, English audio descriptive, German.
DVD subtitles: Italian, English audio descriptive and German.
EXTRA CONTENT (may vary depending on the format):
• Movie Start with Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – With this new mode, fans will board a wrecked boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;
• It’s a Jungle Out There: Behind the Scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from performers to make-up artists to the use of ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions;
• Dwayne and Emily: Definitely Fun – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is easily perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!
• Creation of the Amazon – A closer look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, specifically the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tub in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;
• Pilot a boat once, pilot it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises behind the beloved Jungle Cruise attraction, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers around the world ;
• Deleted Scenes: Frank asks the cooks to eat; MacGregor pilots the boat; MacGregor waterski; Joachim and Nile on the dock; Joachim threatens the central part; Frank talks to Proxima and Lily’s nightmares; The submarine remains blocked; Proxima surprises MacGregor; Frank is snubbed; Sam the Merchant and Lily for a walk in the jungle; MacGregor and Sam say goodbye; The conquistadors make a bonfire; MacGregor and Joachim take tea; Frank makes tea for Lily; The wall of water from behind