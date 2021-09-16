Jungle Cruise, in October we sail in the jungle

Released last July after a year spent in the freezer, Jungle Cruise will land on home video in October. Standard technical equipment

Between the first “victims” Covid – and the consequent sanitary lockout of cinemas – last year, Jungle Cruise has been finally distributed exactly 12 months later the date initially scheduled, arriving in the hall last July 28th. At the same time has been placed exclusive “VIP access” on Disney +, to the usual “Moderate” price € 30 scarce all excluded, in the belief (?) to remedy a greater grisbi. On balance of receipts – including comparison with Black Widow and, these days, with Shang-Chi – the motion it must not have been just spot on. At least according to the revocation promptly applied both the aforementioned Shang-Chi and al next Eternals.

From next 6 October Jungle Cruise, an exotic adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will land on physical medium Dvd, Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray. Below we report the technical features of the various issues – all Walt Disney “textbook”, from Italian audio Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 to HDR devoid of Dolby Vision – pointing out how this time one is missing (unfortunately) steelbook version.

Jungle Cruise follows in an exemplary way the classic “adventure movie” made in Walt Disney, being equipped with a vast bestiary typically tropical, abundant irony diluted by several action scene and a tacky attempt to imitate the style of Pirates of the Caribbean. Unfortunately for the producers – and for the viewer – by Johnny Depp there is only one. And neither of the two protagonists has any distantly the charisma. A film that children will like it but it will dislodge the jaws of adults. By force of yawning.

DVD

Duration: Approx. 122 minutes Video: 16 × 9 2.39: 1 – SD Languages: Italian, German, English Dolby Digital 5.1 Subtitles: Italian, German, English Loading... Advertisements

Blu-ray Duration: 127 minutes approx. Video: 16 × 9 2.39: 1 – 1080p Languages: Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Spanish DTS 5.1, Polish, Czech Dolby Digital 5.1, English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Subtitles: Italian, English, Spanish, Czech, Polish

Ultra HD Blu-ray Duration: 127 minutes approx. Video: 16 × 9 2.39: 1 – 2160p HDR10 Languages: Italian, German, French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, English Dolby Atmos Subtitles: Italian, German, English, French, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish

© 2021, MBEditore Srl. All rights reserved.