Jungle Cruise: Meet Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the Disney attraction along with visitors

Though Jungle Cruise has now landed in cinemas and on Disney + with VIP access, Disney continues to share new promotional videos of the film inspired by the attraction of Disney amusement parks (the first imagined for its parks by Walt Disney himself). And right on the attraction from which it all began brings us the video that you can find below, in which the stars of the film, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, surprise fans during a tour of the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland.

The whole thing is made even more fun by the fact that, in reality, the two actors could only say what the co-star and comedian, Jack Whitehall, suggested them to say through earphones.

Here is the result:

Jungle Cruise texture and details

The film is described as a “Adventurous and thrilling ride along the Amazon” and the story follows “The funny skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt). Lily travels from London, England, to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her down the river on La Quila, her ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unprecedented healing abilities, possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust into this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes become even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate, and that of humanity hangs in the balance. “

Jungle Cruise was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall.

