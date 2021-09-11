Jungle Cruise, the adventurous jungle cruise with The Rock and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise focuses on the charm of the two charismatic stars Dwayne Johnson, former wrestler The Rock considered for years one of the usual grossing actors, to which he is added Emily Blunt, which is equally divided between auteur cinema and the general public, the Mary Poppins of the new generations but also the courageous protagonist of the saga of A quiet place, signed by her husband John Krasinski.

She is an intrepid scholar who wants to bring to the world an extraordinary tree capable of curing all diseases, through a map and an ancient stone tip, obviously neglected by the academic world of the time. She – who at the beginning of the twentieth century shows off her trousers arousing some disturbance – is represented by her pretty brother, who is also unheard. Determined to live her adventure, here she is in the jungle to get in touch with Frank, owner of a battered boat, a giant feline as a pet and a cabin full of mysterious objects, hunted by the owner of all the other boats, a functional Paul Giamatti and funny.

In pursuit of the green stone, the Mummy it’s a lot Pirates of the Caribbean through mysterious tribes, hidden treasures, curses and undead, maps and jungles. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra flies the Disney flag and does not skimp on special effects, colossal budget and a full-bodied duration, 2 hours and 19 minutes, which must be said flow pleasantly. It is a toy film that, not surprisingly, takes its name from the rides of the same name that have appeared in playgrounds since 1955, as soon as it arrived in the theater and from the 30th in streaming on Disney +.

“The idea was to update a series of wonderful films that we grew up with – says Emily Blunt in the conference, flanked by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramírez – It was gratifying and to do it we just had to touch a chord, that is the spirit of masterpieces. like Indiana Jones And The queen of Africa“. Dwayne Johnson looks at her colleague like a queen,” I have always admired her as an actress, but even when I watched her on television I noticed that she had a bubbly, fresh and charming personality. Between us it was immediately chemistry. “The actress develops the characters as” an intrepid explorer who ventures into the Amazon in search of the tree of life and needs to go down the Amazon River. Unfortunately he comes across Frank Wolf’s character, who doesn’t have a penny, but only a boat held together with duct tape. It is the beginning of an extraordinary adventure. I love this scientist, a bit confusing like me, who is far from Mary Poppins’ magical precision. “Dwayne Johnson, also producer of the film, calls it” a career opportunity for both Emily and me. “

Jack Whiteall also stands out, very nice, and the protagonist of a scene sign of the new times: in a confidential chat with the character of Dwayne Johnson, the actor tells of his great bond with the sister who was close to him when he refused. a marriage because he is gay. “I felt that the scene was exactly what it was meant to be – Johnson said – two men talking about what they loved and who they loved, while sharing a drink.”

Whiteall agrees at the conference and adds: “The great thing about this film is that all the characters are complete, each has interesting stories. In many blockbusters of this genre, sometimes two-dimensional types move, instead each of us in the film has his own past. , his path, has a reason for being where it is. Not to mention the irresistible sense of humor that pervades every character. “. Including that of Dwayne Johnson, who specializes by contract in puns that are not funny.