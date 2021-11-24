Jungle Cruise, the Disney adventure with The Rock and Emily Blunt. Review

– Advertisement –

Who would have thought that Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and Emily Blunt could turn out to be such a successful duo? Probably very few of us, but in Jungle Cruise the two actors managed to amaze the spectators and involve them in a fun and adrenaline-filled adventure.

The film, available on the Disney + streaming platform, is inspired by the attraction of the same name at the Disneyland amusement park. The carousel is one of the oldest in the park, so much so that it was supervised by Walt Disney himself, and includes a wonderful ride inside a jungle built ad hoc, inspired by nature documentaries and treated in detail.

In the film we will find ourselves in the heart of the South American jungle, embarked on a very special cruise full of unexpected events. As in any self-respecting Indiana Jones action movie, Jungle Cruise begins with a legend, that of tears of the moon, petals of a mysterious tree capable of healing any disease, wound or curse. In the 16th century, a group of Spanish conquistadors ventured into the perils of the jungle to find the tree of legend; while most of them die, the survivors are found and cared for by a local tribe using their own legendary petals. The Spaniards, greedy for power, ask the inhabitants to reveal the position of the tree; when they refuse to cooperate, the conquistadors destroy the village, but are struck by a curse that will force them to live as the undead without ever being able to leave the river.

In 1916 Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a botany doctor, decides to leave for South America along with his brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) to find out if the legend is reality. Its noble goal is find the flowers of the magic tree and use them to find a cure for all diseases in the world. To locate the position of the shaft you need the Arrowhead, an ancient artifact able to reveal the secret of flowers. The doctor steals the object from the association that holds it, after having been denied permission to borrow it, attracting the ire of Joachim (Jesse Plemons), a German prince also in search of flowers (albeit for a less noble purpose ).

The film begins immediately with a good dose of action: the adrenaline rises from the first minutes, in which we see an Emily Blunt dabbling in Indiana Jones-worthy clashes and escapes (it is no coincidence that the official poster is a tribute to those of the franchise with Harrison Ford). After A quiet place the British actress puts on the role of the adventurer again, confirming how well she can dress them.

Once in South America, unaware of having the rancorous prince on their heels, Lily and MacGregor begin preparations to set sail in search of healing flowers. Here they meet Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), skipper of a small boat and a nice entertainer of the cruises for tourists that he organizes himself. In fact, the captain of the boat enjoys organizing tourist trips on the river and preparing fake dangers to scare tourists. After a comical encounter and a series of misunderstandings and personal exchanges, Lily and Frank strike a deal: the man will take the doctor and her brother in search of flowers in exchange for a large monetary remuneration.

Thus begins an adventure in the middle of the jungle, during which there are moments of bated breath, laughter and even some reflection, up to a more than successful twist. The film is smooth and light, and despite the already known gags still manages to get more than a laugh.

Jungle Cruise insists a lot on breaking down gender stereotypes, however, ending up in others in turn. Lily is presented to us as a courageous woman, intolerant of the social view of the time that women cannot wear pants and cannot be more expert than men in science. On the contrary, MacGregor has a delicate and gentle soul, but also cowardly and overly cautious. He too is a victim of his time and the conventions of the time, so much so that he was rejected by his own family.

The problem, if we want to call it that, of the film is having exaggerated with the fight against clichés. As far as the purpose is right, the two characters end up becoming stereotyped themselves, resulting in little credibility in some behaviors. Between the two, MacGregor suffers the most: especially in the first half of the film and beyond the character is perceived as a speck and nothing more, although it turns out to be deeper than it appears for most of the film. It is true that we are talking about a product with a comic tone, so everything is deliberately exaggerated, but many could turn up their noses for fear of finding themselves with superficial and caricatured characters in their hands.

Jungle Cruise it is more than that, and it proves it in the second part of the film, where the tone turns towards darker colors and the moment of the final battle approaches. Without ever abandoning the funniest moments, the film becomes more “serious” and adjusts the shot. Event resolution, while predictable, keeps viewers glued to the screen.

Great for the whole family, Jungle Cruise is a film not to be missed if you are looking for two hours of lightheartedness and a pinch of mystery, a beautiful revelation that perhaps did not have the success it deserved at the box office, but still in time to get it in streaming.

– Advertisement –