Jungle Cruise: the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson will premiere at Giffoni

The new adventure Disney the July 26 to # Giffoni50Plus, the fifty-first edition of the festival scheduled from 21st to 31st July. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, after the Italian premiere of Giffoni the film will arrive on July 28 in Italian cinemas and from July 30 streaming on Disney + with VIP Access *.

Jungle Cruise is portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

The film is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, from a story by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

Synopsis: We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.