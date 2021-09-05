Jungle Cruise, the first video clip with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Walt Disney Studios released a few seconds of preview to immerse us in the reckless atmospheres along the Amazon River of the film inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction

It’s close to the carousel ride on the craziest screen of the year. Walt Disney Studios invites all fans to participate in the adventure of “Jungle Cruise”, a famous attraction of the Californian Disneyland amusement park that has landed on the screen thanks to the feature film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The protagonists of this crazy race are the actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt who promise an exceptional performance, as shown in the preview clip of a few seconds released.

From the amusement park to the screen deepening



The best films coming out in July and where to see them. PHOTO A fearless and reckless explorer who promises to steal the hearts of fans: Emily Blunt is Dr. Lily Houghton, a scientist who leaves England for the Amazon to find a tree with exceptional healing abilities that can change forever the course of medicine: the legendary Tree of Life. As with any self-respecting exploration, the protagonist will need a recruit, her brother McGregor (played by actor Jack Whitehall), to accompany her on the mission. The two are joined by Frank (actor Dwayne Johnson), the captain of the boat with which the trio will enter the rainforest.

From here the events will begin to run and develop in a whirlwind of twists and battles of all kinds, against ferocious creatures and frightening monsters, through a series of incredible challenges that project this title directly among the great adventure classics. Loading... Advertisements

deepening



Jungle Cruise, new trailer of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson A family-friendly film, “Jungle Cruise” promises to keep young and old alike glued to the screen. The film will be screened in preview on July 26 within the fiftieth edition of the Giffoni Festival; in the other rooms it will arrive on July 28th. From 30 July it will also be available from home with VIP Access on the Disney + platform, also visible with Sky Q and NOW.

A more inclusive attraction deepening



Jungle Cruise, two trailers of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson “Jungle Cruise” is not the first film adaptation of the adventure along the Amazon River: the precedent is of the illustrious ones, the infamous “Pirates of The Carribean” franchise. The attraction of the Orlando Disneyland playground that inspired the story has been at the center of a controversy linked to the debate on inclusivity and racism that inflames the United States and society globally. Disney provided, for the film’s debut, to the remaking of the thematic attraction in the park in a more inclusive sense, that is, eliminating the indigenous people who had been represented for decades according to offensive stereotypes and damaging to their identity.