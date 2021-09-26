News

Jungle Cruise: The Honest Trailer | Cinema

Screen Junkies made a fun honest trailer of Jungle Cruise, Disney film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrived in theaters and on Disney + with VIP access in July.

Recall that Disney has officially put a sequel to the feature film in the pipeline.

You can see the trailer at the top of the page.

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt impersonates Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

What do you think of this honest trailer? Did you like the Disney movie? Tell us in the comments!

SOURCE: Screen Junkies

