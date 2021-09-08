Jungle Cruise, The Rock celebrates the success of the film with a video on Instagram

A spectacular illumination of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world

Success with audiences and critics for the new film effort by the American actor. In the past few hours Dwayne Johnson ( PHOTO ) celebrated the film with a video shared on his Instagram profile that boasts more than two hundred and fifty-nine million followers which make him the most followed actor on the platform.

A spectacular play of light on the mammoth Burj Khalifa , the tallest skyscraper in the world. In the past few hours The Rock has shared a movie to celebrate the film starring a graphic on the building as the most viewed of United Arab Emirates .

The Rock, the world premiere

In recent days Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, accompanied the audience in the backstage of the world premiere of the film showing the works for the preparation of the event through a video shared on Instagram.

The footage garnered numerous enthusiastic comments from the audience.