Jungle Cruise, The Rock teases Emily Blunt in the new Disney movie trailer

Exactly one month is left until the release of Jungle Cruise, the new Disney movie that for The Rock is the funniest adventure in life. In fact, from July 28th, it will be in cinemas, and from July 30th it will also be available in streaming on Disney + with VIP access. On Wednesday a new trailer was released, to pique the curiosity of fans.

The images are also visible within the news. In the movie, Dwayne Johnson / The Rock presents the new trailer for Jungle Cruise, jokingly teasing Emily Blunt. “Ladies and gentlemen, and children of all ages, the adventure of a lifetime is only a month away” the actor begins. Before leaving room for images, The Rock pretends to don’t remember the name of the co-star, in these days at the cinema also with At Quiet Place 2.

It is certainly not for this reason, however, that Emily Blunt was initially not convinced of Jungle Cruise. According to the synopsis of the Disney film, Lily (Emily Blunt) And “determined to discover an ancient tree with unprecedented healing capabilities, which possesses the power to change the future of medicine.” Together with Frank (The Rock), “the improbable duo meets countless dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes grow even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate, and that of humanity, hangs in the balance. “

They are part of the cast of Jungle Cruise, among others, also Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.