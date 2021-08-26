Jungle Cruise: The Rock wanted Emily Blunt to cast | Cinema

Dwayne Johnson, aka, is a showman ever since he walked the rings. As such he has managed to be one of Hollywood’s golden stars and build a large following of aficionados. When Dwayne Johnson has to promote a movie he starts a show that is often almost as interesting as the one you see on the screen conducted through junket and interviews. With the arrival ofin which he acts together with, the vitriolic statements against the colleague have returned(which instead is bringing the new around the world Fast & Furious).

There is bad blood between the two. So it seems, at least as long as it’s news. Vin Diesel has in fact recently resumed the thread of the controversy and Dwayne Johnson responded to him during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. You can read his drastic farewell to the saga here.

Always in the same special the actor also told at what point are the works for Black Adam, the film that will see him play the DC superhero explaining the difference with Superman.

Jungle Cruise is one of the films in the pipeline for some time at Disney, since the first success of Pirates of the Caribbean. The idea is to adapt the famous laughs of the park in a film inspired by it. Clearly, everything had to be done trying to adapt the content to the progress made by modern sensibility. Emily Blunt explained that while they were producing the film, Disney fixed the attraction by changing the indigenous characters, represented as primitive and threatening.

The same attention, according to the actress, is also present in the film: “we tried to represent the spirit of the ride as it is present in people’s nostalgic memory. But we want to do it carefully. We want to make sure everyone feels, sees and experiences emotions in a respectful way“.

Blunt worked hard on the character by including his annotations in the script, reinforcing the mystery and removing some unnecessary background. The model is that of Indiana Jones, he says, where it is never clearly explained how he ended up as an explorer.

Dwayne Johnson pushed hard to have Emily Blunt as a co-star. The actress, however, came from a complex period, after the promotion of The Return of Mary Poppins and the start of filming of A Quiet Place – part 2. She refused to read the script until she received a letter from Sean Bailey, the head of Disney’s live action division. Film director Jaume Collet-Serra had gone to bring her the script in person along with a video by Dwayne Johnson inviting her to take part in the project. Blunt never answered.

Not out of nastiness, he says, but out of typical English reserve.

The fact is that the chemistry on set between the two was great. At the first test screenings, the audience asked for more interaction between the characters. On the set, the director says, there was a lot of room for improvisation. They tried to think of the scenes in a less rigid way to leave space for the stars.

Jungle Cruise it collided with the pandemic, being postponed for a year (it was due to come out in summer 2020). Dwayne Johnson also faced the infection in the family when he, along with his wife and two daughters tested positive. Everything went well and it was a break for him that helped him focus on a project he had long dreamed of: launching a tequila brand.

Both he and Emily Blunt fear that Jungle Cruise be slowed down by the current situation. They said they see a very positive sign in the data of the released films and in the ever-growing trend in receipts. We’ll see.

