Jungle Cruise, the sequel is coming? Speak The Rock: “Next week big announcement”

Disney Jungle Cruise’s new live-action hit the box office as well as the ‘viewing data’ of the on-demand streaming service Disney +, and the popularity of the film was so high that the release of the home video was anticipated.

Right from the start, fans and insiders have taken into account the possibility of an immediate sequel, a usual operation for such successful films, and in fact it seems that something is moving behind the scenes: in the past few hours Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has anticipated big news coming for Jungle Cruise over the next week, statements suggesting that Disney might announce a sequel to the film.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, The Rock shared a video of some of the highlights of the press tour they took with Emily Blunt and added in the caption: “It never ends with us … and she got me good at that fucking snake. THANK YOU guys for discovering and loving our movie and for already making JUNGLE CRUISE the biggest family hit of 2021. We have some great news coming next week … !!!Johnson wrote. You can check out the funny video in the post below.

Dwayne Johnson will return in the coming months with Red Notice And Black Adam. In addition, the superstar and Emily Blunt will work together on a detective movie: including the probable Jungle Cruise 2, which project are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comments!