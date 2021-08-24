“Jungle Cruise”, the trailer for the new Disney movie with Emily Blunt

It is inspired by one of the “Rides“older than Adventureland at Disneyland, born in 1955, Jungle Cruise, an adventure film in full Disney style, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, starring an unprecedented couple composed of Dwayne Johnson (the Rock) and Emily Blunt, in theaters and also available on Disney +.

We are at the beginning of the 20th century in the middle of the Amazon rainforest where the Amazon river is the place where the adventures of the British researcher Lily Houghton and her slightly less adventurous brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) take place on an expedition led by Captain Frank Wolff ( Johnson), in search of an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine.

Edgar Ramirez, is visibly the happiest of all to be a part of this film and this team. The Venezuelan-born actor in the film plays Captain Aguirre, a soldier victim of a curse and seeking revenge:

“I come from a country in the Amazon and it makes me very happy to be part of a film that is based on one of Disneyland’s most iconic rides and that is part of a historical universe, the Disney one,” he declares.

Compared by Dwayne Johnson to Indiana Jones, Emily Blunt answers a question about which character is closest to her, Lily Houghton or Mary Poppins?

Unexpectedly she replies: “I probably feel a little closer to Lily. She’s a bit more messed up, like me, while Poppins is always perfect and never loses control and I don’t think I’m like that in life. That’s why I would say Lily.” .

In a world conference on Zoom, the two protagonists together with the supporting actors Whitehall and the one who could be defined as a sort of villain in the story, Edgar Ramirez, accompany us along the path of the film, co-produced by Johnson himself.

An adventure film, a story of love, of friendship, which focuses on the evident chemistry of the Blunt-Johnson couple as the two confirm right at the beginning of the meeting:

“As soon as we met, I felt we were going to be friends for life, by exchanging quick jokes, like in ping pong,” Emily Blunt immediately comments.

Johnson agrees:

“It’s very true, we’ve talked a lot about it with Emily these days. In these things one hopes it will be the same with your costar because sometimes unfortunately, instead, you are forced, acting, to pretend a chemistry that is not created naturally” .

The Rock totally embraced the Jungle Cruise project and also became its co-producer.

The actor explains the attraction for films right from the script:

“When I read the script I found it really good and I immediately grasped its potential – he says – and there was the opportunity to retrace the beloved and iconic Disney adventure of 1955 when the park was founded. This was a creature signed Walt Disney “.

“In addition – adds Johnson – there were many elements of the film that made me feel at ease and made me say yes, even as a co-producer. We developed the project, it reached a good point where we needed a good director and then my co-star, this beautiful Indiana Jones in the female version that you see here next to me “he concludes turning to Emily Blunt.

