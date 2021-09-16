Jungle Cruise, two trailers of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

The two final trailers of Jungle Cruise have been published by Disney, which will be released in cinemas on July 28 and on the Disney + streaming platform, via Vip access, on July 30, also visible on Sky Q and NOW.

Two years after the release of the first teaser trailers of Jungle Cruise, Disney has chosen to reveal the final trailers of the film, which will arrive in theaters starting from July 28 and will be available on Disney + in streaming from July 30 , but only for those with VIP access. The whole also visible on Sky Q and NOW .

The scheme proposed in the two trailers is the same as the previous ones: the actors Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson , in fact, they introduce their characters, respectively Dr. Lily Houghton and skipper Frank Wolff, completely forgetting the presence of the co-protagonist. Once again their points of view are totally in disagreement, recalling precisely the teaser trailers unveiled at the D23 Expo in Los Angeles.

deepening





Loading... Advertisements The best TV series to see in July. PHOTO

The Rock, which has a record number of 250 million followers on its official Instagram profile, published the trailer just a few hours ago, obtaining more than 3500 comments and thousands of likes. “Join me and my terribly scary co-star Ethel Brunt on the adventure of a lifetime!” jokes Dwayne Johnson, mangling the name of Emily Blunt.

Just two hours later, Dwayne himself also posted the trailer for the stunning actress and the official posters of Jungle Cruise, which featured all the main cast members, including a leopard named Proxima.

Very ironic also Emily Blunt, who defines the colleague (in the role of Frank Wolff) as a person who has completely lost his mind, while Dr. Houghton is described as bright, courageous, fearless and wild, a sort of Indiana Jones in the female. .