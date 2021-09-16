Jungle Cruise, two trailers of the film with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

The two final trailers of Jungle Cruise have been published by Disney, which will be released in cinemas on July 28 and on the Disney + streaming platform, via Vip access, on July 30, also visible on Sky Q and NOW.
Two years after the release of the first teaser trailers of Jungle Cruise, Disney has chosen to reveal the final trailers of the film, which will arrive in theaters starting from July 28 and will be available on Disney + in streaming from July 30, but only for those with VIP access. The whole also visible on Sky Q and NOW.
The scheme proposed in the two trailers is the same as the previous ones: the actors Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson, in fact, they introduce their characters, respectively Dr. Lily Houghton and skipper Frank Wolff, completely forgetting the presence of the co-protagonist. Once again their points of view are totally in disagreement, recalling precisely the teaser trailers unveiled at the D23 Expo in Los Angeles.
Here’s the new trailer for Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson, appearing in an eccentric summer outfit:
The Rock, which has a record number of 250 million followers on its official Instagram profile, published the trailer just a few hours ago, obtaining more than 3500 comments and thousands of likes. “Join me and my terribly scary co-star Ethel Brunt on the adventure of a lifetime!” jokes Dwayne Johnson, mangling the name of Emily Blunt.
Just two hours later, Dwayne himself also posted the trailer for the stunning actress and the official posters of Jungle Cruise, which featured all the main cast members, including a leopard named Proxima.
Very ironic also Emily Blunt, who defines the colleague (in the role of Frank Wolff) as a person who has completely lost his mind, while Dr. Houghton is described as bright, courageous, fearless and wild, a sort of Indiana Jones in the female. .
Jungle Cruise, the protagonists of the film
The feature film will star Dwayne Johnson, who will lend the face of the captain of a riverboat, or Frank Wolff, and Emily Blunt, who will play the role of Dr. Lily Houghton, a skilled explorer who is carrying out a research mission.
Other actors who will take part in Jungle Cruise also include Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train, Wasp Network), Jack Whitehall (Mother’s Day, Good Omens), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror) and Paul Giamatti (Romeo & Juliet , The Amazing Spider Man – 2 – The Power of Electro).