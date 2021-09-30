Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on home video in October: special DVD and Blu-Ray content

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Emily Blunt star in the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise, an adventure inspired by the historic Disneyland attraction of the same name in California: after its theatrical release this summer , the film arrives in home video in October on DVD and Blu-RAy.

The film tells the story of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), captain of a small but indomitable boat, who decides to accompany his sister (Emily Blunt) He is his brother (Jack Whitehall) in search of a mythical tree that possesses extraordinary healing properties. The group will have to contend with another rival German expedition and above all with the dangers that the jungle hides.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise will arrive in home video starting from 6 October in DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD formats.

EXTRA CONTENTS:

Movie Starts with Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – With this new mode, fans will board a ruined boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;

It’s a Jungle Out There: Behind the Scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from performers to make-up artists to the use of ancient language indigenous, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions;

Dwayne and Emily: Definitely Fun – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!

Creation of the Amazon River – A closer look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, specifically the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tub in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;

Pilot a boat once, pilot it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises that lie behind the beloved Jungle Cruise attraction, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world;

Deleted Scenes:

Frank asks the cooks to eat

MacGregor pilots the boat

MacGregor waterski

Joachim and Nile on the pier

Joachim threatens the central part

Frank talks to Proxima and Lily’s nightmares

The submarine gets stuck

Proxima surprises MacGregor

Frank is snubbed

Sam the Merchant and Lily for a walk in the jungle

MacGregor and Sam say goodbye

The conquistadors make a bonfire

MacGregor and Joachim have tea

Frank makes tea for Lily

The wall of water from behind

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Cast: Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton)

Edgar Ramírez (Aguirre)

Jack Whitehall (MacGregor Houghton)

Jesse Plemons (Prince Joachim)

Paul Giamatti (Nile)

Veronica Falcón (Sam)

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Manufacturers:

John Davis (PGA), Beau Flynn (PGA), John Fox (PGA), Danny Garcia (PGA), Hiram Garcia (PGA), Dwayne Johnson (PGA)

Co-producer: Petra Holtorf

Executive Producers: Douglas C. Merrifield, Scott Sheldon

Associate Producers: Lacey Darlene Paulson, David H. Venghaus Jr.

Screenplay: Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Subject:

John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Music by: James Newton Howard

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Duration: about 127 minutes

Rating: For everyone

Aspect Ratio: 2: 39: 1

Audio:

4K UHD: English Dolby Atmos 7.1.4; Italian, German and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English audio descriptive Dolby Digital 2.0.

Blu-Ray: Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English DTS-HD MA 7.1; Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1; Czech and Polish Dolby Digital 5.1.

DVD: Italian, English and German Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles:

4K UHD: Italian, English descriptive audio, Danish, Finnish, German, Norwegian, Swedish, French.

Blu-Ray: Italian, English audio description, German.

DVD: Italian, English audio description and German.

Here is the video review on the film.

