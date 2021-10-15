News

Jungle cruise with Dwayne Johnson lands on blu-ray

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Seen in Italian cinemas in the summer of 2021, it arrives on blu-ray under the Disney brand Jungle cruise, interpreted by Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson. The first is a researcher from the thirties who decides to leave London to venture into the Amazon and find a magical plant that gives eternal life. The second is a daredevil adventurer who owns a boat that looks shabby, but has come back from countless excursions. Adventurer carrying woman and brother Jack Whitehall along the La Quila River, where what they seek lives. In the midst of wild vegetation, natural dangers and centuries-old curses.

As their journey becomes full of discoveries, between secret revelations and enemies who intend to kill them.

From the merciless German prince Jesse Plemmons to the resurrected ancestral leader Edgar Ramirez, both obviously interested in the magical petals of the fairy tree. While it is a Paul Giamatii fun greedy boat tycoon to complete the cast of Jungle cruise, inspired by a Disney amusement park attraction. As it was, after all, the saga of the Pirates of the Caribbean played by Johnny Depp, of which this new mega-production clearly tries to replicate the stylistic features.

Loading...
Advertisements

Starting with the exotic settings and the search for high spectacle. Not to mention the entry on the scene of a gang of undead in the manner, in fact, of The curse of the first moon. But looking, at the same time, also to the universe of the reckless Spielbergian archaeologist Indiana Jones. In an obvious attempt to recreate the sensation of an excursion aboard a roller coaster in frames.

To the sound of daring situations assembled with rhythm directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, author of horror films such as The wax mask And Orphan.

Situations baked by the writers Michael Green, John Requa And Glenn Ficarra (the latter two creators of Bastard Santa), to the delight of adults and children. And without forgetting romantic moments. At the service of a colorful operation that the high-definition disc also allows you to view in Shipping mode. That is with captions that bring to light easter eggs and assorted curiosities concerning Jungle cruise. And, between eleven deleted scenes and two minutes of discarded audio tracks, the extra section is anything but poor. With thirteen minutes behind the scenes, five about Blunt and Johnson, fifteen about the creation of the Amazon. Up to fourteen conversations with the staff of the aforementioned real attraction from which the film starts.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
726
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
588
News

Cinema, all films out in October
564
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
499
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
435
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
382
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
346
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
344
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
309
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top