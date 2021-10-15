Jungle cruise with Dwayne Johnson lands on blu-ray

Seen in Italian cinemas in the summer of 2021, it arrives on blu-ray under the Disney brand Jungle cruise, interpreted by Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson. The first is a researcher from the thirties who decides to leave London to venture into the Amazon and find a magical plant that gives eternal life. The second is a daredevil adventurer who owns a boat that looks shabby, but has come back from countless excursions. Adventurer carrying woman and brother Jack Whitehall along the La Quila River, where what they seek lives. In the midst of wild vegetation, natural dangers and centuries-old curses.

As their journey becomes full of discoveries, between secret revelations and enemies who intend to kill them.

From the merciless German prince Jesse Plemmons to the resurrected ancestral leader Edgar Ramirez, both obviously interested in the magical petals of the fairy tree. While it is a Paul Giamatii fun greedy boat tycoon to complete the cast of Jungle cruise, inspired by a Disney amusement park attraction. As it was, after all, the saga of the Pirates of the Caribbean played by Johnny Depp, of which this new mega-production clearly tries to replicate the stylistic features.

Starting with the exotic settings and the search for high spectacle. Not to mention the entry on the scene of a gang of undead in the manner, in fact, of The curse of the first moon. But looking, at the same time, also to the universe of the reckless Spielbergian archaeologist Indiana Jones. In an obvious attempt to recreate the sensation of an excursion aboard a roller coaster in frames.

To the sound of daring situations assembled with rhythm directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, author of horror films such as The wax mask And Orphan.

Situations baked by the writers Michael Green, John Requa And Glenn Ficarra (the latter two creators of Bastard Santa), to the delight of adults and children. And without forgetting romantic moments. At the service of a colorful operation that the high-definition disc also allows you to view in Shipping mode. That is with captions that bring to light easter eggs and assorted curiosities concerning Jungle cruise. And, between eleven deleted scenes and two minutes of discarded audio tracks, the extra section is anything but poor. With thirteen minutes behind the scenes, five about Blunt and Johnson, fifteen about the creation of the Amazon. Up to fourteen conversations with the staff of the aforementioned real attraction from which the film starts.