Junichi Masuda sparks debate over new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple news with his latest tweet

As you well know, everyone is waiting for new news of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and is not for less. Since its presentation in February, we have not heard anything more about the game, something remarkable given that it will be released later this year. However, according to certain clues, it is a fact that the news is near, and Junichi Masuda himself may have given a clue about it.

to say good morning, the creator of Pokémon has shared a photo of a bird. Normally, in marketing campaigns of the pokemon games, pocket monsters of the style, like Starly, are the first to be taught. Therefore, many have interpreted his tweet as a warning that this week we could have news which would include, among other things, a first look at new Pokémon like the bird of this generation:

Of course, this is just a theory. While it is true that Junichi Masuda is known for hinting at the future of the franchise on his account, this could all just be a mere coincidence.

What do you think of all this? Do you think we will have news about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple soon? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!