Games

Junichi Masuda sparks debate over new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple news with his latest tweet

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

As you well know, everyone is waiting for new news of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and is not for less. Since its presentation in February, we have not heard anything more about the game, something remarkable given that it will be released later this year. However, according to certain clues, it is a fact that the news is near, and Junichi Masuda himself may have given a clue about it.

to say good morning, the creator of Pokémon has shared a photo of a bird. Normally, in marketing campaigns of the pokemon games, pocket monsters of the style, like Starly, are the first to be taught. Therefore, many have interpreted his tweet as a warning that this week we could have news which would include, among other things, a first look at new Pokémon like the bird of this generation:

Of course, this is just a theory. While it is true that Junichi Masuda is known for hinting at the future of the franchise on his account, this could all just be a mere coincidence.

What do you think of all this? Do you think we will have news about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple soon? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tunic and 4 other alternatives to Zelda that you cannot miss

23 mins ago

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Confirms Download Size on Nintendo Switch

35 mins ago

Learn about the best-selling video game consoles in history

60 mins ago

GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S removes a couple of transphobic jokes

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button