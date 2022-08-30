Juninho does not believe in the Mbappé-Neymar-Messi trio – Foot11.com

If it achieves such a satisfactory start to the season, Paris Saint-Germain can say thank you to its magic trio Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar. However, this dream attack is not unanimous. Former Lyonnais Juninho, for example, expects more from these three. More

Fascinating statistics at the start of the season

Leader of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has just shared its first points, last weekend against AS Monaco (1-1). Offensively, the machine seems launched, PSG having already scored 22 goals in 5 official matches. Impressive. In the Championship, the attacking trio made up of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar already totals 13 goals and 8 assists. However, some observers are not fully convinced by the benefits of this trident. The defensive work of these stars, already pointed out for months, resurfaces again under the leadership of a certain Juninho.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé need to defend more, warns Juninho (Icon Sport)

Juninho blames lack of defensive work

Now consultant for RMC Sports, Juninho, seven-time French champion with Lyon between 2002 and 2008, was skeptical about Paris Saint-Germain’s dream attack. ” When you don’t have the ball, you have to work. If you want to be a champion and win the Champions League, you have to watch Manchester City how they work on losing the ball“Said the former Brazilian free-kick master in particular.

If you don’t have this collective conscience, this humility to accept that football is not just about scoring goals and when you don’t have the ball, you let the opponent do it easily. Nope ! Juninho, on RMC, regarding the Paris Saint-Germain attack

🎙 Juninho on Neymar: “I saw him start in Brazil. He’s an im-pressing player. Impressive! But today he needs more physical effort to do his stuff. Before everything was easy for him.” pic.twitter.com/VVNrW12IRV — Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) August 29, 2022

Before continuing: The ego is so high that if one looks at the other he will say to himself ‘no he doesn’t make the effort, I don’t do it either’. They pretend. I think the three are very smart, they are the three best players in the world. But that’s ego control. “Juninho fears the arrival of the Champions League and thinks that if Neymar, Messi and Mbappé do not defend in tune with the team, ” we are going to see magnificent matches but at the end of the season and in a year, we will have the same discussion“. A visionary analysis?