Junior Álvarez faces health challenge due to heart failure

The actor Junior Alvarezrecognized for his extensive career in soap operas and theater, has been fighting for about a month to stay alive, after he was diagnosed with a cardiovascular deficiency that currently keeps your heart 15% functionaltheir children reported this Monday.

Through detailed written communication, the artist’s children, Alexander and Gabriellashared information about their father’s health status, in order to request the cooperation of the population to maintain the medical treatment he requires, as well as to cover current expenses.

Álvarez was hospitalized in an emergency on April 14 in the intensive care unit of the Cardiovascular Hospital, and after four days he was moved to a regular room, where he remained until the 24th of the same month.

“Today doctors are still working to stop cardiovascular deterioration, giving us time to take your heart from 15%, where it is right now, to 50% functioning. Which will be a slow process. So, Now more than ever, we ask for your support. Support to spread the word, support in prayer and for those who have the capacity, financial support. We also understand that not all help is monetary, so if you think you can collaborate in some other way, do not hesitate to contact us.”, expose the children in the communication sent to this newspaper by the actor Jorge Castro, who together with the actress Angela Meyer, are the spokesmen for the family in this process.

According to the shared sequence of events, the former soap opera heartthrob had been experiencing “physical deterioration” for months, with symptoms of fatigue, sleep apnea and difficulty breathing, for which he decided to attend to health professionals.

The first diagnosis was made on March 24, when an electrocardiogram showed a blockage on the left side of the heart. A week later, the internist Francisco Rosado confirmed the obstruction and also diagnosed a pulmonary edema.

He was urgently referred to a cardiologist. On April 5, the cardiologist José Cardona, after a sonocardiogram, added to the diagnosis a ventricular heart failure.

“Our father’s heart is working at 15%. The doctor explained to us that this condition could cause sudden death (any attack of tachycardia can take your life at any moment), therefore he recommended a defibrillator vestmore a oral medication (Entresto) to try to improve their cardiac efficiency”, details the statement.

A week later, “thanks to the diligence of Dr. Cardona, the defibrillator vest, brand “ZOLL Life Vest”, was approved and installed.”

On April 14, at 12:20 noon (two days after putting on the vest), the actor suffered an episode of ventricular arrhythmia while resting on the sofa in his home, which he shares with his life partner, actress Magdaly Cruz.

“After losing consciousness, the vest activated and revived his heart for the first time. Magdaly quickly helped him get to the car to drive to the hospital. At 12:30 p.m., on the way to the emergency room of the Cardiovascular Hospital, a second episode occurs, where his heart stops again and receives a second discharge from the vest”, continues the account of events.

He was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit of the Cardiovascular Hospital at the Medical Center in Río Piedras. There he stayed for four days and then moved to a regular room.

On April 20, the cardiologist Rafael Calderón performed a catheterization. On the 21st, the cardiologist Banchs Viñas performed a operation in which a pacemaker/defibrillator was installed Metronics brand. On Friday the 22nd, a transesophageal echocardiography with electrical cardioversion was performed. After two days of rest and observation, he was discharged Sunday April 24.

“Doctors are currently working hard, as we said at the beginning, to improve the functioning of his heart. The goal is for that 15% to become 50% functional”, indicate the children.

What is the situation now?

“After Hurricane María and the COVID pandemic, the economy of the entertainment industry, like others in our country, has been in decline. Our father’s savings and the help of family and friends have been exhausted. Now with this diagnosis, he cannot work and had to give up all the projects he had on the agendasuch as ‘Cabaret’, ‘Malas mañas’, ‘La Gaviota’, ‘Cómetelo despacito’, some of these with functions already sold and two films”, details the statement.

In addition to the medical care of this great performer of drama and comedy, his basic needs are added, such as housing, food, a car, water and electricity.

“That is why we turn to you, as a last resort, appealing to your generosity so that our father can have the financial help he needs and thus continue the treatment that helps him survive.”request the children, hoping that their father can return to the stage soon.

Our father is hopeful and eager to live. He is ready to make the necessary changes to achieve a new normal. He is focused on lowering his emotional burden as his doctors have recommended, and on acquiring more tools to work with stress and improve communication” – Alejandro and Gabriela, children of actor Junior Álvarez

How to donate?

– through the Donor Box (a platform similar to “GoFundMe”) or https://donorbox.org/rescatemos-el-corazon-de-junior.

– Via Paypal or elgrancorazondejunior@gmail.com.

– ATH Mobile: (787) 455-5772 (The name that appears in this ATH Móvil is that of his daughter, Gabriela Álvarez Toro, co-signer of the account)