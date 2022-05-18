Junior Álvarez raises enough funds to continue his medical treatment | Others

Actor Junior Álvarez will be able to continue his medical treatment to bring his heart function from 15% to 50%, after raising enough funds to cover medical costs.

Through a video posted on his social networks, Álvarez thanked the public for supporting him during the difficult time he is going through.

“We have practically reached the goal that we wanted with the fundraising, that is why we want to stop at this moment and all your help. I’m going to be posting videos weekly to give you updates on how I’m doing, when I start walking, when my treatments start, how the tests are going and above all, how that percentage is going up so that I don’t become a transplant candidate. from the heart, which is what we want to avoid,” the comedian also said with good spirits.

At the moment, the only fundraising activity left is a golf tournament to be held on July 16 in Bayamón.

Together with his wife, Magdaly Cruz, the actor thanked the medical team that was in charge of treating him during this first stage of the process. Likewise, he thanked Dana Miró and Ángela Meyer for putting him in contact with the doctors.

“I have to get from 15% to 50% the function of my heart and that will take me months, possibly a year. But thanks to you I can take that time for us to achieve that goal, ”she explained.

On April 14, the actor was admitted to the Cardiovascular Hospital of Puerto Rico, where he remained confined until the 24th of that month.