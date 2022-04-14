Junior beat Fluminense in South American: Borja Didier and Sambueza goals, standings today | South American Cup

Junior from Barranquilla defeated Fluminense 3-0 this Wednesday and remains undefeated in group H of the 2022 South American Cup. With 4 points, he shares the top of the zone with Unión de Santa Fe from Argentina, which appears first for having a goal more scored.

Party at the Metropolitan Stadium, as Junior played perhaps his best game of the semester under the direction of Juan Cruz Real. The first half was enough to get the advantage, and the second half was to settle the game maintaining superiority against the ‘Flu’.

The first goal came after 10 minutes, in a great play that Didier Moreno started playing in his own field, distributing and then advancing with a dominated ball; The midfielder opened to the right and stepped on the Brazilian area, to receive the ball and finished off first: 1-0 and great goal.

Junior, always betting on good football to paint the face of a powerful Brazilian team, made it 2-0 at the end of the first half. Penalty at 45+2′, which Miguel Ángel Borja charged to settle the game.

Fluminense, with figures like Jhon Arias, Germán Cano and Paulo Ganso, did not know how to hunt down the shark, which never gave up and towards the end, 90+5′, made it 3-0 thanks to Fabián Sambueza’s score.