Junior Judge contract to Stanton, Harper, Betts

According to sources from Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the office of the yankees is ready to launch the first big contract extension offer to the superstar outfielder, Aaron Judgewho, if he did not reach a renewal agreement with the Bronx Bombers, would become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

Heyman mentions in his report that the number of the “Judge’s” new contract would be below other agreements that other stellar players of the stature obtained in the past: Mike Trout (12 years, $426.5 million), Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million), Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million) and his teammate, Giancarlo Stanton (13 years, $325 million), who received long-term multimillion-dollar offers with their current clubs.

Although an approximate figure of what the 29-year-old would be requesting for his services has not been mentioned, it is expected that the first offer that the Yankees will launch to the lanky patrolman this weekend. Judge has made it clear that to reach an extension agreement, it must be executed before Opening Day 2022, which is scheduled for April 7, otherwise, he will not negotiate until the end of the tournament.