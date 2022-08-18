junior time

José Ramón López Beltrán is not the only son of a president who constantly makes the president look bad. Politicians like Andrés Manuel López Obrador may spend decades, if not their entire lives, preparing to assume a position of power, but this does not mean that the children of presidents will be prepared to represent a nation.

In 2009, the then President of Spain, José Luis Zapatero, posed with his family at the White House alongside Barack Obama, showing himself publicly for the first time with his daughters, a pair of girls with a gothic image who scandalized the Spanish people with their look. Estanislao Fernández, son of the current Argentine president, in addition to being openly gay, is also an artist drag that has put his father Alberto Fernández in “tight spots”, because fake news they blame him for wearing the military uniform as party attire or even dancing voguing to the rhythm of the national anthem.

The moment when parents decide to put their children in the spotlight juniors (that is, the youngest members of the family), is a very common ritual in the spheres of power. But it does not only happen in politics or royalty, it also happens in entertainment, and derives from a custom of the noble families of the United Kingdom in the 17th century, when they presented their young daughters in court in front of the king and queen

Later, this ceremony gave rise to the so-called “social season” of the aristocratic class where, among other events, marriageable women were presented to society in “debutante balls”, a party that various countries adopted and that over time became popular. It filtered through different levels of society until it ended up in events such as the quinceañera party in Mexico and Latin America.

In 1939, the journalist Walter Winchell used the term “celebutante” for the first time in the media, a mixture of “celebrity” and “debutante”, which today we understand as those young women and men, heirs of families with notoriety, who they also become celebrities for the simple fact of being the children of the rich, famous and powerful.

Did you know that Maya Hawke, one of the protagonists of the successful series stranger things, is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman? the first time you saw once upon a time in hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, did you know that Margaret Qualley is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell and model Paul Qualley?

It has been approximately five years since the last litter of “celebutantes” has already monopolized the media. It started with models like Kendall Jenner from the Kardashian clan, daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner; Kaia and Presley Gerber, children of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber; Mingus Reedus, son of model Helena Christensen and actor Norman Reedus. At the same time that models like Kate Moss, Heidi Klum or Iman appeared on the covers of international magazines presenting their offspring.

Recently, the model, photographer and chef-for-hobbyBrooklyn Beckam, son of soccer player David Beckham and pop star Victoria “Posh Spice” Adams, was one of the stars of the party Power of Young Hollywoodorganized by the influential publication Variety. Deacon Phillippe, son of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted as an actor, while Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, continues to position herself as an actress, and Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, is the sample that not all children of celebrities are a source of pride for their parents.

This phenomenon doesn’t just stay in Hollywood, it happens all over the world and extends to Mexico and Latin America. Who has not seen a production where Mariana di Girolamo participates? She is the Chilean actress who is currently in everything and who descends from an important family of artists. In Mexico we have the children of Tavira, children of the playwright Luis de Tavira; Naian González Norvind and Tessa Ía, daughters of actress Nailea Norvind; and Emiliano and Sebastían Zurita, sons of Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita.

But there is also the singer Ángela Aguilar, daughter of the influential Pepe Aguilar; Jonás Cuarón, who follows in the footsteps of his father Alfonso Cuarón as a filmmaker; or Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, children of the screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga, who are also standing out in national cinema. We cannot forget, of course, the descendants of “dynasties” with surnames like Pinal and Sodi.

To reaffirm this fact, and as if the season were ideal to present newcomers, the cover of August fashion Mexico it was adorned with the image of Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily; In June, the singer Lucero did her own thing by posing with her daughter “Lucerito” for the magazine Who; but before all of them, Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina went viral on the internet with a video for the magazine fashionas a prelude to its appearance on the cover of the month of May of the Mexican edition.

Like anyone else, I also dislike the cynicism of José Ramón, the son of the president, but I don’t like being told by Carlos Loret de Mola, the son of the journalist Rafael Loret de Mola; Or let Leon Krauze repeat it to me, the son of the intellectual Enrique Krauze. I think that many Mexicans have felt this discomfort at some point, but we block it because all of them are the ones who write the books, give the news, play in the Mexican team, run the museums and pontificate about what is right and what is wrong. for our country. As Manolín would say, “The salsa doctor”: are we what there is?

