Junior vs. Envigado live analysis sealed the BetPlay League classification | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Juan Cruz Real fielded a completely different team than what he usually shows game by game. With Jefferson Martínez in goal, Edwin Velasco, Nilson Castrillón, Alfonso Simarra, Fabián Ángel, Fabián Sambueza, Jhon Pajoy, Edwuin Cetré and Fernando Uribe as players who play little, they liked and scored goals.

The mixed list showed a hunger for goals with only Didier Moreno and Daniel Rosero as regular starters. He was forceful in beating Envigado in the few that he had and with the impressive effectiveness, he sealed his classification.

In FUTBOLRED we analyze the best of the victory:

Forcefulness to liquidate: in the first 30 minutes, Junior was already on the way to victory and classification against Envigado. Characteristic in unusual players, they played to eat the pitch. Fabián Ángel and Fernando Uribe scored the first two goals.

Already in the complement, there were few arrivals that Junior had, but what he did show as in the first half is that undoubted forcefulness with which he scored another two goals thanks to Edwin Velasco and Carmelo Valencia from a penalty.

Luck was on their side: not fortune for what Envigado was able to do, because the visit really did little beyond a shot by Wilder Guisao. But because everything came out for Junior to sign his classification. The first goal is a center that goes to the goal, and after hitting the post, it was left to Fabián Ángel who holed it.

The second is a rebound that loosened the ball in the area, and Fernando Uribe, fully enabled, pushed it. The third after a collective play, Edwin Velasco came from behind and with the goal at his mercy increased. And the last one, a penalty shot by Carmelo Valencia.

The forwards fight to score: without Miguel Ángel Borja, the offensive power was not lacking. Fernando Uribe and Carmelo Valencia have only had a few minutes and have shown that anyone can be a starter in Junior. Uribe had already taken advantage of it against Santa Fe, and here he reaffirmed himself.

It sealed what was longed for and 100% motivation: Junior and Juan Cruz Real came to this game with the desire to take another step in the tournament and calmly sign their imminent participation in the final home runs. So it was, with the forcefulness of the shark to reaffirm itself within the eight and arrive in Brazil motivated after this achievement.